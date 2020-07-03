Video
New chairman of SMUCT Trustee Board takes charge

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Observer Desk 

Mostafizul Haque

Professor Mostafizul Haque has taken over the charge as new chairman of the Board of Trustees of Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology (SMUCT).




Late freedom fighter Md Imamul Kabir Shanto, was the founder chairman of the Board of Trustees of the university died of Covid-19 on May 30, according to a press release.
A condolence meeting on the death of Md Imamul Kabir Shanto was held on June 18 while Prof Mostafizul Haque was selected new chairman of the Board of Trustees.
Prof Mostafizul Haque is a well-known painter, eminent children's painting expert and successful organizer. He is a senior Prof at the Department of Drawing and Painting, Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka.
He completed his graduated from the Dhaka Art College and then pursued higher studies in painting in Japan.



