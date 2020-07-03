New chairman of SMUCT Trustee Board takes charge



Mostafizul Haque









Late freedom fighter Md Imamul Kabir Shanto, was the founder chairman of the Board of Trustees of the university died of Covid-19 on May 30, according to a press release.

A condolence meeting on the death of Md Imamul Kabir Shanto was held on June 18 while Prof Mostafizul Haque was selected new chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Prof Mostafizul Haque is a well-known painter, eminent children's painting expert and successful organizer. He is a senior Prof at the Department of Drawing and Painting, Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka.

