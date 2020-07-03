Video
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:55 AM
Premier Univ Dept heads meet

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 02: A meeting was held with the departmental chairmen of Premier University Chattogram (PUC) at the Premier University building of GEC campus at port city on early Wednesday, said a press release.
Premier University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anupam Sen presided over the meeting.
The meeting reviewed the online classes for the current semester. Admission and enrollment of the next session are discussed in detail.
It was decided to continue the assessment of students in the form of online classes as well as assignments as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission, said the press release.
In the meeting, chairmen from all departments and Registrar Khurshidur Rahman were present among others, the press release added.


