2 held with phensidyl

RAJSHAHI, July 2: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 145 bottles of phensidyl from Khorda Govindapur village under Charghat upazila in the district last night, RAB sources said on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as Helal Uddin, 45, son of late Rafiqul Islam and Nawshad Ali, 48, son of late Mokshed Ali. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in the aforesaid area around 9.30 pm and arrested them with the phensidyl after searching a private car, the RAB sources said.







