Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:54 AM
Dhaka ranks 29th in AQI

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dhaka's air quality showed an 'acceptable' sign for the second consecutive day on Thursday morning as it ranked the 29th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI).
The air in Dhaka was categorised as 'moderate' as the megacity had an AQI score of 58 at 08:53am.
When the AQI remains in between 51 and 100, there may be a risk for some people who may be unusually sensitive to particle pollution.
However, the air quality is 'acceptable'. Pakistan's Lahore, Indonesia's Jakarta and Uzbekistan's Tashkent occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with AQI scores of 190, 153 and 144 respectively.
The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them. In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3).
Dhaka's air remains mostly acceptable during monsoon from June to October.    -UNB


