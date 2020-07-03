Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:54 AM
latest
Home City News

Taposh promises masterplan to solve waterlogging ‘soon’

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

With the arrival of the rainy season, the familiar hazard of waterlogging across the capital is showing signs of returning but Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh is determined to not allow that.
The DSCC mayor said authorities are working to find a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem. In an interview, he outlined other aspects of city management.
"We are looking for a permanent solution to the problem of water stagnation in DSCC during the rainy season...urban planners working with us have been guided to formulate action plans," Taposh said adding that a large ensemble team of eminent planners will formulate and implement a master plan to eliminate waterlogging.
He noted that although many of the water bodies have been filled up in the city corporation area, there are still some that can be recovered. "The canals and reservoirs that still exist, if we can maintain their flow and clean them properly as well as ensure long-term conservation, it will help us to reduce waterlogging." The DSCC is marking those said water bodies to start the restoration works. Taposh noted that some of them are occupied by various organisations.
"We are taking legal preparations to take them back under control and we will keep them clean because we have noticed that most of the outside organisations work without any accountability," he told UNB and added that instead of implementing recovery projects they just waste money.
The DSCC Mayor opined that if reservoirs can be cleaned properly, then waterlogging in Dhaka can be reduced by 70 percent. He mentioned that the DSCC will undertake the old Buriganga channel rescue project soon.
In terms of waste management, the city corporation is undergoing massive change, said the mayor. He confirmed that waste management centres will be built in 75 wards across DSCC.
"The workers will collect wastes and dump them for 12 hours every day from 6:00am to 6:00pm," he said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New chairman of SMUCT Trustee Board takes charge
Premier Univ Dept heads meet
2 held with phensidyl
Dhaka ranks 29th in AQI
Taposh promises masterplan to solve waterlogging ‘soon’
12 BD teams to participate Int'l Blockchain Olympiad
KU to launch online academic activities from Sept 1
5 more die of cold related problems in Cumilla


Latest News
Multiple infections detected in Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's lungs
Biman to start Dhaka-Toronto direct flight from October
Shanto-Mariam University Board of Trustees gets new chairman
Hasan criticises BNP for tearing off budget copies
BNP MPs insult parliament by tearing up budget copies: Obaidul Quader
Man slaughters friend for 'immoral acts with his wife'
Forex reserves hit record high over $36 billion
Flood-hit people's sufferings mount in Kurigram, no food, no water
Islami Bank's Birampur branch put under lockdown
Schoolgirl kidnapped in Madaripur
Most Read News
Globe Biotech claims discovering C-19 vaccine
Globe Biotech wants clinical trial of homegrown vaccine
Bangladesh's virus infection cases cross 1.5 lakh
Ahsanul new Shanto-Mariam Foundation chairman
Saga of AL’s glorious journey
Over 150 trucks stranded on Padma for strong currents
Latifur Rahman laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Newly discovered virus may threaten yet another pandemic
RRI pilot projects in limbo
Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft