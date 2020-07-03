12 BD teams to participate Int'l Blockchain Olympiad





Some 100 teams across the world are expected to participate in one of the largest global Blockchain competition which is being organized by Hong Kong Blockchain Society, said coordinator of Blockchain Olympia Bangladesh (BCOLBD) Habibullah N Karim.

The teams which were nominated to participate in the competition are Hyperactive Oranges, Team Leads Chain, DU Nimbus, Team Digital Innovation, TORR, WEIB 3:1, Brogrammers, Aviato, DU_Hyperledger, Cosmic Crew, Code Nine BD and BUET SKAMmers.

Habibullah N Karim said the teams were selected by the jurors through holding a Blockchain competition in Bangladesh which was organized by Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh (BCOLBD) in collaboration with ICT Division and the LICT Project of the BCC, International Blockchain Olympiad in Hong Kong and Technohaven Company Ltd. -BSS

















