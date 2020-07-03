Video
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:54 AM
KU to launch online academic activities from Sept 1

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KHULNA, July 2: The authorities of Khulna University (KU) decided to launch its online academic activities from September 1 in view of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic situation.
The decision to launch first online classes was extended at its virtual academic council meeting of the KU held on Wednesday.
The meeting, chaired by KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Fayekuzzaman also decided to begin first its theoretical classes for different academic sessions from September 1.
Treasurer of KU Prof. Sadhan Ranjan Ghosh, Dean of different faculties, Registrar (Acting), Heads of different departments, Director of Student Affairs, Provosts and President of KU Teachers Association joined the virtual meeting.
The VC Fayek Uzzaman said the academic activities in the education sector came to a standstill during the current corona virus and government and University Grants Commission (UGC) are trying their best to resolve the problem.




He further said that the KU authorities decided to begin online academic activities following various surveys and ways made for last two months for launching online classes.
"We have decided to start online classes at KU from September 1 with basic objective to keep students involved in educational activities,".    -BSS


