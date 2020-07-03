

Cancel decision to impose fees on Covid-19 tests



It is important to note that no other country in South Asia charges any fee for the covid-19 tests at their public healthcare centres, but our government's decision in this regard is very unfortunate. And that's not all, the reasons mentioned as 'unnecessary tests' and 'ensuring better management' sounds irrational even among the health experts. The health experts' stated that this decision will not serve the purpose, and rather discourage the poor who need to get tested on an urgent basis.



This circular comes at a time, when we are passing a tough time as it has been assumed that we are crossing the peak of corona pandemic. The country is witnessing the highest surge of corona infected cases and death rates. Amid this critical time it is quite difficult to define which test is unnecessary and which is necessary. Furthermore, 'ensure better management' phrase is still unclear and thus needs proper guidelines.











Considering the current upward trend of the infection rate the government should focus on expanding the testing coverage. Here we would like to suggest employing skilled health professionals who are able to spot which patient needs to be tested and which patient do not by knowing their health track record. It is known that an asymptomatic person can be a carrier of COVID -19. Therefore we suggest conducting more tests because increasing testing is the key to containing the outbreak. Another point in relevance , we must make sure that testing should not be disrupted anywhere because of the shortage of kits.



