Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:54 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Last rites amid Coronavirus

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Dear Sir

Culture of funeral and honouring last rite, had been impeded by the coronavirus pandemic as it is unclear how long the virus can live in a body of a newly dead person who die with Covid-19 or the disease like symptoms. So, people are increasingly reluctant to arranging funeral of the COVID-19 victims. That's why relatives of the deceased fall in a great strait.  Moreover, whole funeral processes in our country are not done by various funeral homes with the presence of the deceased's relatives like many occidental and oriental countries.  So, arranging funeral has become the worst and traumatic challenge for the victim's family in this pandemic period.





But many volunteers and foundations have came forward to receive the responsibility of arranging the last rituals of the COVID-19 victims according to their respective religious norms .They help the victim's family from the first call to final disposition of the body in a cemetery or crematorium.  Religion and belief are different but last rites are given with the same hands of humanity to be overwhelmed.

Samia Jahan
Rajbari government college, Rajbari 



