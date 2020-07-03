

Processed mango products can be earning source to stakeholder



Undoubtedly it can be mentioned that in many countries of the world, including our neighboring countries, there is a strong link between the growers and the processors or manufacturers to ensure the product selling by the agro-produce growers. Unfortunately, this system is not noticed in our country.



Different efforts are being untaken by the present agro-friendly government to ensure the fair price of agricultural products. In this regard, required policies are being formulated to commercialize agricultural products which are being expected to benefit farmers, agro-processing companies/industries as well as consumers. This way or method is being observed in many countries of the world to be succeed in commercial agriculture.

Natural disasters are nothing new in our country. Every year we are facing natural calamities such as various storms, heavy rains or hailstorms and other epidemics where the government is already being proven their success to handle the challenges successfully. But farmers are still at risk of ensuring a fair price for the produce marketing. Last month, the impact of the super cyclone 'Amphan' caused damages to many agricultural products, which made headlines in various print and electronic media.



Presently mango is one of the high value crops of the country and many Bangladeshi people who are consumers in the country as well as expatriates wait for this honey month to taste this fruit. Due to its high quality with taste, aroma and nutritional value, almost everyone in the country likes to taste mango as delicious fruit. This fruit is rich in various vitamins, minerals, flavonoids, fiber and other nutrients. In our country, lots of mangos are dropped from orchard to the ground every year because of being shower raining, storms, hailstorms and other natural calamities.



Many times the mango dropping from the tree cracked or bursts. As a result, the quality of the mango (color of the fruit) is quickly blemished due to various spots or streaks on the mango. Farmers and traders involved in mango production are often forced to sell raw mangoes at very low prices, especially in the market, but application of processing technology for the fruit can a substantial amount reduce postharvest loss of mango fruit. As diversified use of mango, many food items can be prepared by using processing technology.



Due to the impact of 'Amphan' super cyclone, lot of mangoes were dropped in the last two days among the districts in the south-western part of our country such as Satkhira, Bagerhat, Khulna, Kushtia, Meherpur, Jashore, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj. According to the newspaper and electronic print media the mango fruit alone has caused a loss of taka 150 crore and at present the farmers are being forced to sell the dropped mangoes at taka 2 to 10 per kilogram of raw mango.



No doubt that it is obviously possible to prevent a lot of wastage by processing this dropped mango. According to different sources, the post-harvest loss of mango in the country is about 25 to 44 percent or sometimes more. But one of the ways to reduce the wastage is to utilize appropriate processing management technology.



From a series of studies it is shown that if fruits are preserved using simple processing technology for preparing different food items around the year and in this case how much money is being invest, the return on investment in processing can be doubled or sometimes 2.5 to 3 times or more return will come. If this initiative is taken at the beginning of the season, individuals, groups, entrepreneurs or organizations themselves will be able to create the market to prepare different food items through the application of simple technology to maintain hygienic way and they can supply the mango products to different organizations such as restaurant, super shop, market etc.



Inevitably, proper marketing measures have to be taken in accordance with the prevailing laws of the country, including hygienic management, in which the prepared food item will introduce itself as a own brand of the distinct product. As a result, the consumer's confidence to the product will increase during purchasing that items and with changing the eating habits of the consumers, it will be possible to easily taste the product made by mango fruit on the table purpose all the year round. In this way the wastage of this fruit can be largely minimized or reduced.

Postharvest Technology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has developed various scientific technologies through research on mango fruit as proper handling, processing and preservation.



Applying all these techniques, raw mangoes can be stored scientifically for a long time (up to 6 to 8 months) in a mixed solution with required amount of salt and acetic acid or vinegar. These preserved mangoes can also be utilized to prepare a variety of food items including mango juice, amm chur, mango bar, mango juice throughout the year and it can be cooked and consumed mixed with different food and food products.



There is ample scope for use as content of pickles, chutneys, sauces, jams, jellies, mango juices, nectar, various dried foods, osmotic dehydrated products, used to make juices all year round by converting raw mango into powder form, preserving mango pulp, mango pulp, frozen mango products, fresh-cut etc. It is noted that mango bar, canned mango products, mango juice, osmotic dehydrated products and fresh-cut mango products are very popular in many countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, USA, UK, Canada, Australia and Europe.



Various companies (small, medium and large) of all those countries prepare and export various food products of mango themselves which are now observed in many super-shops of our country to purchase by the interested with habituated consumers to take taste as high price. Among the processed products, dried mango products as chips form are sold at taka 1,500 to taka 2,500 per kilogram of the product according to the information of various super shops officials. Therefore, mangoes can be one of the most lucrative crops if different food products can be made by processing the mangoes that are dropped in general or dropped from the trees during heavy wind in different maturities.



As the fruit is very tasty, it has the potentiality to be exported abroad: The Middle East countries (UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia), Europe, USA, UK and other countries of the globe.

Dr Md Golam Fedous Chowdhury, Senior Scientific Officer, Postharvest Technology Division, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, Gazipur















