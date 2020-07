Obituary

He left his wife, three sons and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death. KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, July 2: Nur Bahadur Talukder, a leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died of heart disease at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on Tuesday night. He was 69.His janaja prayer was held on Wednesday afternoon.He left his wife, three sons and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.