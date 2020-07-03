2 jailed for keeping shops open at Jhenaigati

SHERPUR, July 2: A mobile court in Jhenaigati Upazila of the district jailed two traders for two months for keeping their shops open defying the district administration's instruction.

The jailed traders are Sheikh Farid of Nayagaon Village and Krishna Chandra Barman of Bagerbhita Village in the upazila. They both are sweetmeat traders.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Rubel Mahmud conducted the drive.

The UNO said the district administration asked the owners to close their shops, except medicine and grocery shops, to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The shop owners were sent to jail as they kept their shops open after 4pm breaching the directions, the UNO added.







