Khulna Zila Parishad declares Tk 115cr budget





He also declared the revised budget of Tk 58,02,84,478.68 for the 2019-2020 FY in a budget meeting held at the conference room of the Zila Parishad.

He chaired the meeting while Chief Executive Officer of the parishad Md Asaduzzaman, and Administrative Officer S M Mahbubur Rahman, among others, were also present.

In the budget meeting, it was declared that the Bangabandhu Auditorium-cum-Multipurpose Hall will be constructed in the 2020-2021 FY.

Earlier, Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid inaugurated construction works of the hall on the site of old Rupsha Rest House in the city.

The Bangabandhu Auditorium will be the main social and cultural centre of the city, the chairman said, adding that income of the parishad will increase after its completion.

















KHULNA, July 2: Chairman of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid declared its budget of Tk 115,20,88,492.68 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year (FY) on Tuesday.He also declared the revised budget of Tk 58,02,84,478.68 for the 2019-2020 FY in a budget meeting held at the conference room of the Zila Parishad.He chaired the meeting while Chief Executive Officer of the parishad Md Asaduzzaman, and Administrative Officer S M Mahbubur Rahman, among others, were also present.In the budget meeting, it was declared that the Bangabandhu Auditorium-cum-Multipurpose Hall will be constructed in the 2020-2021 FY.Earlier, Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid inaugurated construction works of the hall on the site of old Rupsha Rest House in the city.The Bangabandhu Auditorium will be the main social and cultural centre of the city, the chairman said, adding that income of the parishad will increase after its completion.