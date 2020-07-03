Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:53 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Shops to remain open for 4 days a week in Khulna

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, July 2: District administration issued a notification on Wednesday mentioning that all shops and shopping malls except those in red zone areas would remain open for four days every week to prevent the spread of coronavirus and improve the situation.
The shops and the shopping malls would remain open from 10am to 7pm on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
The order would be effective from July 4 next.
Earlier, on June 30, the government issued an order extending its restrictions on public activities and movements across the country till August 3.
In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain took the decision after consulting with local representatives, Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and district coronavirus prevention committee.
Besides, all have been instructed to comply with the following conditions.
Without urgent needs (works for burying bodies or last rituals, necessary purchasing or selling including medicines, medical services and movement towards workplaces, burial of corpses), none will be allowed to go outside home from 10pm to 5am at that time, said the notification.
Outside of home, wearing face mask, keeping social distancing and maintaining health guidelines must be followed by everyone, otherwise violators will face stern actions, it also said. Markets, shops and shopping malls must be closed within 7pm while hand-washing facilities, sanitizers, and vehicle disinfecting services must be ensured on the entries of shopping malls.
Ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims, arrangement of cattle markets will be allowed but government-issued health guidelines must be followed strictly.
No educational institution would be allowed to remain open during the restriction. However, online courses or distance learning courses will continue, and institutions can run administrative works.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
2 jailed for keeping shops open at Jhenaigati
Khulna Zila Parishad declares Tk 115cr budget
Shops to remain open for 4 days a week in Khulna
3 electrocuted in two districts
Seven murdered in six districts
Flood situation unchanged in S’ganj
The Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute


Latest News
Multiple infections detected in Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's lungs
Biman to start Dhaka-Toronto direct flight from October
Shanto-Mariam University Board of Trustees gets new chairman
Hasan criticises BNP for tearing off budget copies
BNP MPs insult parliament by tearing up budget copies: Obaidul Quader
Man slaughters friend for 'immoral acts with his wife'
Forex reserves hit record high over $36 billion
Flood-hit people's sufferings mount in Kurigram, no food, no water
Islami Bank's Birampur branch put under lockdown
Schoolgirl kidnapped in Madaripur
Most Read News
Globe Biotech claims discovering C-19 vaccine
Globe Biotech wants clinical trial of homegrown vaccine
Bangladesh's virus infection cases cross 1.5 lakh
Ahsanul new Shanto-Mariam Foundation chairman
Saga of AL’s glorious journey
Over 150 trucks stranded on Padma for strong currents
Latifur Rahman laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Newly discovered virus may threaten yet another pandemic
RRI pilot projects in limbo
Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft