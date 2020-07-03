Shops to remain open for 4 days a week in Khulna





The shops and the shopping malls would remain open from 10am to 7pm on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The order would be effective from July 4 next.

Earlier, on June 30, the government issued an order extending its restrictions on public activities and movements across the country till August 3.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain took the decision after consulting with local representatives, Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and district coronavirus prevention committee.

Besides, all have been instructed to comply with the following conditions.

Without urgent needs (works for burying bodies or last rituals, necessary purchasing or selling including medicines, medical services and movement towards workplaces, burial of corpses), none will be allowed to go outside home from 10pm to 5am at that time, said the notification.

Outside of home, wearing face mask, keeping social distancing and maintaining health guidelines must be followed by everyone, otherwise violators will face stern actions, it also said. Markets, shops and shopping malls must be closed within 7pm while hand-washing facilities, sanitizers, and vehicle disinfecting services must be ensured on the entries of shopping malls.

Ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims, arrangement of cattle markets will be allowed but government-issued health guidelines must be followed strictly.

No educational institution would be allowed to remain open during the restriction. However, online courses or distance learning courses will continue, and institutions can run administrative works.

















