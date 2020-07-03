Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:53 AM
latest
Home Countryside

3 electrocuted in two districts

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Three persons including an older couple were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Pirojpur, in two days.  
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A farmer was electrocuted at Nanaich Begunbari Village under Jahanpur Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Nurul Islam, 56, was the son of late Shamser Mondal of the village.
Assistant General Manager of Dhamoirhat Palli Bidyut Samity-2 Md Abu Hanif and local Union Parishad Member Md Rashidul Islam said the deceased was switching on ceiling fan at his bedroom at noon. At that time, he was electrocuted and died on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident.
KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: An older couple was electrocuted in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Azahar Ali, 75, son of late Karam Ali Khan, and his wife Renu Begum, 60, residents of Kathalia Village in Sadar Union of the upazila.
Local sources said Renu came in contact with a live electric wire at around 11:30am. At that time, her husband Azahar was also electrocuted while trying to save Renu. They both died on the spot.
Yasin, 2, a grandson of the deceased, was also injured in the incident. He was admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Kawkhali PS OC Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
2 jailed for keeping shops open at Jhenaigati
Khulna Zila Parishad declares Tk 115cr budget
Shops to remain open for 4 days a week in Khulna
3 electrocuted in two districts
Seven murdered in six districts
Flood situation unchanged in S’ganj
The Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute


Latest News
Multiple infections detected in Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's lungs
Biman to start Dhaka-Toronto direct flight from October
Shanto-Mariam University Board of Trustees gets new chairman
Hasan criticises BNP for tearing off budget copies
BNP MPs insult parliament by tearing up budget copies: Obaidul Quader
Man slaughters friend for 'immoral acts with his wife'
Forex reserves hit record high over $36 billion
Flood-hit people's sufferings mount in Kurigram, no food, no water
Islami Bank's Birampur branch put under lockdown
Schoolgirl kidnapped in Madaripur
Most Read News
Globe Biotech claims discovering C-19 vaccine
Globe Biotech wants clinical trial of homegrown vaccine
Bangladesh's virus infection cases cross 1.5 lakh
Ahsanul new Shanto-Mariam Foundation chairman
Saga of AL’s glorious journey
Over 150 trucks stranded on Padma for strong currents
Latifur Rahman laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Newly discovered virus may threaten yet another pandemic
RRI pilot projects in limbo
Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft