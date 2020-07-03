3 electrocuted in two districts





DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A farmer was electrocuted at Nanaich Begunbari Village under Jahanpur Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Deceased Nurul Islam, 56, was the son of late Shamser Mondal of the village.

Assistant General Manager of Dhamoirhat Palli Bidyut Samity-2 Md Abu Hanif and local Union Parishad Member Md Rashidul Islam said the deceased was switching on ceiling fan at his bedroom at noon. At that time, he was electrocuted and died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: An older couple was electrocuted in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Azahar Ali, 75, son of late Karam Ali Khan, and his wife Renu Begum, 60, residents of Kathalia Village in Sadar Union of the upazila.

Local sources said Renu came in contact with a live electric wire at around 11:30am. At that time, her husband Azahar was also electrocuted while trying to save Renu. They both died on the spot.

Yasin, 2, a grandson of the deceased, was also injured in the incident. He was admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Kawkhali PS OC Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.















