Seven murdered in six districts





NAOGAON: A housewife was allegedly killed by her husband over family feud in Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Tukajeba Khatun, 17, was the wife of Salauddin Sunny, 20, a resident of Dhansha Village in the upazila.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Niamatpur Police Station (PS) Siddiq said an altercation occurred between the couple as the husband barred the wife to go her father's house in Chapainawabganj.

At one stage, Salauddin hacked Tukajeba, leaving her critically injured.

Later, she was rushed to Niamatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Police, later, detained the husband and a case was also filed with the PS in this connection.

BRAHMANBARIA: Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Shishu Mia, 60, son of late Kafil Uddin of Mazlishpur, and Shuvo, 17, son of Moqbul Hossain of Kandipara area in the district town.

Police and local sources said there had been a loggerhead between Shishu Mia and his neighbour Ujjal Mia for long. As a sequel, Ujjal attacked Shishu Mia with his people in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to the Sadar hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Shishu Mia dead.

On the other hand, Shuvo was stabbed dead by Tusher in Banikpara area in the afternoon.

Local sources said Shuvo was involved in a love affair with Tusher's sister. Following this, there was a loggerhead between them for a couple of days.

Later, Shuvo was rushed to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to shift the Dhaka as his condition was deteriorating.

Shuvo died on the way to Dhaka.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Model PS Selim Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Tusher and his associate Pranta in this connection.

However, the bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor boy was strangulated in Belkuchi Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Yamin, 10, son of Lal Chand of Randhunibari area in the upazila.

Belkuchi PS OC Bahauddin Faruqi said the deceased's father lodged a general diary with the PS on June 27, as Yamin went missing.

Following this, police arrested Sumon, 20, son of Abul Kalam of the same area, on Tuesday noon.

During primary interrogation, Sumon confessed that he killed Yamin as he did not give him company in watching adult video.

According to Sumon's information, police recovered the decomposed body of Yamin from a jute field in the afternoon.

The body was sent to Sirajganj Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The arrested was sent to jail, the OC added.

NETRAKONA: A woman, who received injuries in an attack carried out by their rivals in Kendua Upazila of the district on June 22, died early Tuesday.

Deceased Delwara Khatun, 40, was the wife of Humayun Kabir, a resident of Swalponandigaon Village in the upazila.

Local sources said an altercation took place between Humayun and Jakir Mia of the same area on June 22 over a trivial matter.

As a sequel, Jakir and his associates attacked on Humayun's house, leaving his wife Delwara, son Mizanur and mother Asia Aktar critically injured.

The injured were admitted to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

However, they returned home on June 25 from the hospital with a discharge letter after the process of resolving the dispute socially started.

Meanwhile, Delwara's condition again deteriorated at early hours on Tuesday.

She died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Confirming the matter, Kendua PS OC Mohammad Rasheduzzaman said police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Earlier on June 24, the deceased's husband lodged a case following the attack, and police are now considering turning the case into a murder case, the OC added.

PIROJPUR: A man who was injured in a rival attack over land dispute in Khanakuniary Village of Pirojpur Municipality on June 28 last died at a Khulna hospital early Tuesday.

Deceased Enayet Hossen Mollah, 60, was the son of late Abdul Khaleque Mollah of the village.

Deceased's son Alamin Hossen Mollah said, his father had dispute with Khalil Mollah over a piece of land. In a recent arbitration, it was declared that Enayet Mollah owned the land.

But, Khalil Mollah became angry. On June 28 last, 11 miscreants including his son Russell Mollah and son-in-law Motaleb Sheikh stabbed Enayet and his wife and daughter, leaving them injured. Later, Enayet Mollah died at the Khulna hospital early Tuesday.

BOGURA: A teenager was killed in a feud over flying kite at Par Anchlai Village in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Hridoy, 15, was the son of a farmer Azahar Ali of the village.

Locals said Hridoy and his classmates were flying kite near Boalmari Bridge in the village. At one stage Piash, 17, son of Jahangir Hossen of the village locked in an altercation with Hridoy, and chopped him with a knife, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to Upazila Health Complex.

Shibganj PS OC SM Badiuzzaman confirmed the incident and said they brought Piash's parents to the PS for interrogation.

