

Flood situation unchanged in S’ganj

Due to onrush of water from upstream and heavy rain, the water in the Jamuna River at Sirajganj point has increased. Besides, the water level in the internal rivers has also increased.

Due to the rise in water, a total of 4,924 families in 31 unions under five upazilas of the district have been marooned. Besides, 22 educational and religious institutions and crops in 17,000 hectares of land in different chars have been damaged.

Marooned people along with their livestock have taken shelter on embankments.

Sub-Divisional Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Sirajganj AKM Rafiqul Islam said, on Wednesday the Jamuna was flowing above 46cm of danger level at Sirajganj point and 65cm at Kazipur Upazila.

Quoting flood forecast centre, he said the water levels at Sirajganj and Kazipur points will remain stable in next 48 hours.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Abdur Rahim said flood water has entered into 31 unions of Sirajganj Sadar, Kazipur, Belkuchi, Shahzadpur, Chowhali and one municipality.

A total of 24,924 families in 216 villages have been marooned, 280 houses have been partly damaged, and 22 educational and religious institutions have been completely damaged, he also said.

A total of 16.05 km road and embankment, and crops on about 17,500 ha of land have been damaged, he added.

A total of 125 metric tons of rice has been allocated for the flood-hit people, he further added.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Sirajganj Habibul Haque 17,283 ha of land in Sirajganj Sadar, Kazipur, Belkuchi, Shahzadpur and Chowhali upazilas have been inundated. These include jute in 8,962 ha and sesame in 1,907 ha. The rest of the lands have also been submerged.

