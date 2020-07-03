C-19: Fourteen including cop die with corona infection, symptoms





BARISHAL: Ten people died of coronavirus in the division in four days, taking the total death cases to 63 here.

So far, a total of 2,913 people tested positive for the virus in the division till Wednesday noon.

A total of 53 people were infected with coronavirus in the division on Wednesday, while three of the patients died.

Some 128 people were infected with the virus here on Tuesday, while three patients died.

On Monday, 113 contracted coronavirus and three of the infected people died.

On Sunday, the number of the virus cases was 129 while one died.

Of the infected, a total of 895 people made recovery from the virus here till Wednesday noon.

GOPALGANJ: A person died of coronavirus and two others with the virus symptoms in the town in two days.

The deceased were identified as Tuku kazi, 67, a resident of Moulvipara area in the district town, Motaleb Mia, 68, of Chandradighlia Village, and Dipangkar Shirali, 34, of Manikdah Village in Sadar Upazila.

Assistant Director of Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital Dr Asit Kumar Mallik said Tuku Kazi died at his own residence in the town on Wednesday night. Earlier, he tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Motaleb and Dipangkar died at the isolation ward of the hospital while undergoing treatment. They both were suffering from cold, fever and respiratory problems.

However, the samples of the deceased have been collected, Dr Asit added.

RAJSHAHI: A policeman died of coronavirus at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city at around 1pm on Wednesday.

Deceased Abul Kalam, 34, was a resident of Banik Para Village in Sherpur Upazila of Bogura.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous said Abul Kalam was transferred from Rajshahi Police Line Hospital to RMCH on June 24 when he was found positive for coronavirus.

Following the deterioration of his condition, he was taken to ICU. He died there on Wednesday noon.

Superintendent of Rajshahi Police Md Shahidullah said he was working as an an assistant Sub-Inspector in the district police. His posting was in the court area here.















