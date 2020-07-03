Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:52 AM
latest
Home Countryside

C-19: Fourteen including cop die with corona infection, symptoms

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Twelve people including a policeman died of coronavirus and two others with the virus symptoms in Barishal Division and two districts- Gopalganj and Rajshahi, in four days.
BARISHAL: Ten people died of coronavirus in the division in four days, taking the total death cases to 63 here.
So far, a total of 2,913 people tested positive for the virus in the division till Wednesday noon.
A total of 53 people were infected with coronavirus in the division on Wednesday, while three of the patients died.  
Some 128 people were infected with the virus here on Tuesday, while three patients died.  
On Monday, 113 contracted coronavirus and three of the infected people died.
On Sunday, the number of the virus cases was 129 while one died.
Of the infected, a total of 895 people made recovery from the virus here till Wednesday noon.
GOPALGANJ: A person died of coronavirus and two others with the virus symptoms in the town in two days.
The deceased were identified as Tuku kazi, 67, a resident of Moulvipara area in the district town, Motaleb Mia, 68, of Chandradighlia Village, and Dipangkar Shirali, 34, of Manikdah Village in Sadar Upazila.
Assistant Director of Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital Dr Asit Kumar Mallik said Tuku Kazi died at his own residence in the town on Wednesday night. Earlier, he tested positive for coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Motaleb and Dipangkar died at the isolation ward of the hospital while undergoing treatment. They both were suffering from cold, fever and respiratory problems.
However, the samples of the deceased have been collected, Dr Asit added.
RAJSHAHI: A policeman died of coronavirus at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city at around 1pm on Wednesday.
Deceased Abul Kalam, 34, was a resident of Banik Para Village in Sherpur Upazila of Bogura.
RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous said Abul Kalam was transferred from Rajshahi Police Line Hospital to RMCH on June 24 when he was found positive for coronavirus.
Following the deterioration of his condition, he was taken to ICU. He died there on Wednesday noon.
Superintendent of Rajshahi Police Md Shahidullah said he was working as an an assistant Sub-Inspector in the district police. His posting was in the court area here.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
2 jailed for keeping shops open at Jhenaigati
Khulna Zila Parishad declares Tk 115cr budget
Shops to remain open for 4 days a week in Khulna
3 electrocuted in two districts
Seven murdered in six districts
Flood situation unchanged in S’ganj
The Entomology Division of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute


Latest News
Multiple infections detected in Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's lungs
Biman to start Dhaka-Toronto direct flight from October
Shanto-Mariam University Board of Trustees gets new chairman
Hasan criticises BNP for tearing off budget copies
BNP MPs insult parliament by tearing up budget copies: Obaidul Quader
Man slaughters friend for 'immoral acts with his wife'
Forex reserves hit record high over $36 billion
Flood-hit people's sufferings mount in Kurigram, no food, no water
Islami Bank's Birampur branch put under lockdown
Schoolgirl kidnapped in Madaripur
Most Read News
Globe Biotech claims discovering C-19 vaccine
Globe Biotech wants clinical trial of homegrown vaccine
Bangladesh's virus infection cases cross 1.5 lakh
Ahsanul new Shanto-Mariam Foundation chairman
Saga of AL’s glorious journey
Over 150 trucks stranded on Padma for strong currents
Latifur Rahman laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Newly discovered virus may threaten yet another pandemic
RRI pilot projects in limbo
Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft