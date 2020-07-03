Two fined for selling fake corona safety materials

MOULVIBAZAR, July 2: A mobile court has fined a man for selling fake PPEs, hand sanitizers and masks, and another business establishment for selling hand sanitizers at high price in Sreemangal Upazila of the district.

Trader Hasu Talukder was fined Tk 20,000 at Saifur Rahman Market in Post Office Road area for selling fake safety materials and shop "Jayanti Enterprise" Tk 5,000 in Habiganj Road area for selling hand sanitizers at high price.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Mahmudur Rahman Mamun conducted the court on Monday afternoon.

RAB-9 Shreemangal Camp Commander Major Ahmed Noman Jaki and other members of the elite force were also present during the drive.









