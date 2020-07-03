One killed in Natore road mishap

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, July 2: A man who was injured in an accident on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway near Bonpara Bypass area in Baraigram Upazila of the district on June 28 last died at Upazila Health Complex in the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 60, of Kushtia District. Sub-Inspector of Baraigram Police Station Shamsul Islam said after Aminul Islam was injured by an unknown vehicle in the said area, he was rushed to the health complex where he died under treatment. As his whereabouts could not be fully confirmed, he was buried at a graveyard in Baraigram on Thursday.









