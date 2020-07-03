Man found dead in B’baria

BRAHMANBARIA, July 2: Police recovered a man's body from a shop at Singarbeel Bazaar Market in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Judge Mia, 38, was the son of Gias Uddin of Uthariapara area in the upazila.

Police said after seeing blood coming out from the shop on the first floor of the market, leaders of market committee informed them. Later, police recovered the body. Quoting family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bijoynagar Police Station Md Atikur Rahman said the deceased had been staying at the shop for the last one year. He might have killed self out of frustration.

