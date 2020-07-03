

Manpower crisis hits Feni hospital

As a result, the corona patients are unlikely to get required treatment. Besides, the number of respiratory disease patients is increasing gradually. The treatment system of the isolation ward is likely to collapse anytime.

The hospital is the only support for about 18 lakh people in the district. There are 30 beds at the isolation ward. Till June 27 the number of corona positive patients was 37 at the ward. Besides, many patients have got admitted to the corona ward with symptoms.

Referring to the increasing pressure from patients and non-cooperation by their relatives, the hospital Supervisor Dr Abul Khair Miazi expressed haplessness.

Yet as advance measures, a total of 105 isolation beds have been set up. These included 30 beds at Feni Trauma Centre, 20 beds at Sonagazi Mangalkandi Health Complex and 25 beds in five upazila health complexes.

Patients and relatives strongly complained of not getting necessary treatment. Besides, oxygen crisis is acute. Almost all the admitted patients are suffering from breathing problems. Relatives of the patients said, despite breathing problems, oxygen is not given instantly.

The X-ray for the corona patients is very important. But the only technician is absent after developing brain tumour.

As a result, the problem in getting concept about lung contamination of a patient is increasing. At the same time, a trained team of manpower is necessary for providing high-flow oxygen services.

The proportional ratio of patients and manpower at the hospital is very mismatching.

The number of nurses is half than the requirement. There are only 82 nurses against the granted quota for 146.

There are 50 doctors at the hospital against the granted posts of 55. Of them, eight are absent on ground of physical complications.

The nurses and cleaners are in severe condition. Only five nurses have been recruited out of the envisaged 65 through appointing 5,000 nurses countrywide. A total of 31 nurses have been transferred to Feni Hospital. But only 15 posts have been filled.

According to sources, the doctors are treating in three shifts with three patients per shift. Each team includes six nurses, six ward boys and ayas, and six interns. If any teammate is tested corona positive then the full team is put in isolation. In the flu corner, four doctors in phases are treating patients for seven days in outdoor. In the isolation ward, one doctor, two nurses and three ward boys and ayas are working.

Nursing Supervisor of the hospital Momena Begum said the number of nurses is only 78 against the required 300.

She said, in developed country, four nurses treat one patient, but there is one nurse for 100 patients.

Referring to the manpower shortage, Supervisor Dr Abul Khair Miazi said, "We'll be able to give better servicers if more doctors and nurses are appointed."

















