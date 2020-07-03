81 killed in violence after death of singer

ADDIS ABABA, July 2: Two days of protests have left at least 81 people dead in Ethiopia, a police chief said on Wednesday, after the murder of a popular singer from the country's largest ethnic group stoked tensions that threaten to derail the country's democratic transition.

Hachalu Hundessa, whose political songs gave voice to the Oromo's longstanding sense of marginalisation, was shot dead on Monday night.

Angry protests broke out in Addis Ababa and the region of Oromia which surrounds it, the heartland of the Oromo people who have long complained of oppression at the hands of smaller ethnic groups in the diverse country of 100 million people. -AFP









