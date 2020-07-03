Video
Friday, 3 July, 2020
Corona pandemic: Key updates

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, July 2: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
- Pandemic accelerating: WHO -
The global pandemic is accelerating, the World Health Organization says, pointing out that June saw sixty percent of the cases reported since the start of the outbreak.
"For the past week, the number of the new cases has exceeded 160,000 on every single day," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tells a virtual briefing.
EU is open, to some
The European Union reopens its borders to visitors from 15 countries but excludes the United States, Russia and Brazil.
Travellers from China will be allowed to enter the bloc only if Beijing reciprocates and opens the door to EU residents.
Fourfold increase?
The Pan American Health Organization warns that the death toll for Latin America and the Caribbean could top 400,000 by October without stricter public health measures -- representing a quadrupling of fatal cases of COVID-19.
Panama crisis worsening
Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo warns that his country faces a worsening health crisis in the coming weeks with "the most difficult phase in this global situation is to come."
Panama is the Central American country worst hit from the pandemic, with more than 33,500 infections.
West Bank locked down again
The Palestinian Authority announces a five-day lockdown across the West Bank after total confirmed coronavirus infections in the territory more than doubled following the easing of previous restrictions.
Careful Canada
Canada extends its entry ban for most foreigners by another month to July 31 and also prolongs its quarantine requirements.
The general border closure does not apply to people coming from the US, who remain restricted to only essential travel to Canada until at least July 21, with visits for tourism or recreation forbidden.
Egypt reopens pyramids
Egypt reopens its famed Giza pyramids to the public after a three-month closure.
They are the country's first tourist attraction to reopen, along with the Egyptian Museum next to Cairo's Tahrir Square.    -AFP


