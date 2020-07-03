Video
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:51 AM
‘I’m all for masks,’ says Trump in change of tone

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, July 2: US President Donald Trump, long opposed to wearing a face covering in public, says he is "all for masks" and they make him look like the Lone Ranger.
Trump also maintained that face coverings do not need to become mandatory to curb Covid-19's spread. He again predicted the infection would "disappear," as the US hit a new record high of 52,000 virus cases in a day.
His remarks to Fox News come a day after a top Republican called on Mr Trump to wear a mask as an example. The US now has nearly 2.7 million confirmed Covid-19 infections and more than 128,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.
"If I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business, as many US states are seeing a surge in the number of cases. But he added: "Usually I'm not in that position."
Trump noted that most people he sees at the White House are tested for COVID-19 before coming in contact with him. "I'm all for masks -- I think masks are good," he said, while adding his doubts about whether face coverings needed to be "mandatory" nationwide to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
"You have many places in the country where people stay very long distance" from each other, he said. "I think we are going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope," he said.
When pressed by the interviewer whether he truly believed the virus would vanish, he said: "I do. I do. Yes, sure, at some point. And I think we're going to have a vaccine very soon too."    -AFP


