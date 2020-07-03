Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:51 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Palestinian rivals Fatah, Hamas vow to fight looming annexation

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Israeli earth movers remove concrete blocks along the side of a road lying in "Area C" of the occupied West Bank where Israel administers full civil and security control, in the flashpoint city of Hebron on July 2. photo : AFP

Israeli earth movers remove concrete blocks along the side of a road lying in "Area C" of the occupied West Bank where Israel administers full civil and security control, in the flashpoint city of Hebron on July 2. photo : AFP

RAMALLAH, July 2: Palestinian rivals Fatah and Hamas pledged unity against Israel's West Bank annexation plans in a rare joint conference on Thursday, as signs emerged of a rift between Israel and Washington over the project.
The relationship between Fatah, which controls the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, and Islamist group Hamas -- in control of the Gaza strip -- has been plagued by divisions for more than a decade.
The joint press conference was spurred by common opposition against US President Donald Trump's controversial peace plan, which paves the way for Israel to annex territory in the occupied West Bank, including Jewish settlements considered illegal under international law.
"We will put in place all necessary measures to ensure national unity" in efforts against annexation, senior Fatah official Jibril Rajub said in Ramallah at the press conference, also addressed by Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri by video-link from Beirut.
"Today, we want to speak in a single voice," Rajub affirmed.
Arouri described the conference as "an opportunity to start a new phase that will be a strategic service to our people in the most dangerous stages."
But for former PA official and Palestinian analyst Ghassan Khatib, Thursday's show of unity was unlikely to spark wider co-operation between the two Palestinian groups.
"I doubt the annexation challenge will help these two factions to end their split and unify again. I don't think this is going to happen," Khatib told AFP.
"They'll appear together and they'll agree about the significance and the importance of the annexation and the need to try to coordinate their efforts but I don't think they'll go beyond that," he added.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's centre-right coalition government had set July 1 as the date it could begin implementing Trump's annexation proposals.
But the US plan, unveiled in January, also calls for any annexations to come as part of a larger peace package, including negotiations on the creation of a demilitarised Palestinian state across roughly 70 percent of the West Bank, with a link to Gaza.
The US aside, the international community has voiced near unanimous opposition against unilateral moves by Israel. Netanyahu held off on making a potentially inflammatory annexation announcement on Wednesday.
Experts say there is evidence emerging that Netanyahu's desired roadmap for moving forward is at odds with Washington's.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide
81 killed in violence after death of singer
US intel doubted reports of Russian bounties: Trump
Corona pandemic: Key updates
China, UK clash over HK fate under new security law
‘I’m all for masks,’ says Trump in change of tone
Palestinian rivals Fatah, Hamas vow to fight looming annexation
UN adopts resolution on Covid-19


Latest News
Multiple infections detected in Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's lungs
Biman to start Dhaka-Toronto direct flight from October
Shanto-Mariam University Board of Trustees gets new chairman
Hasan criticises BNP for tearing off budget copies
BNP MPs insult parliament by tearing up budget copies: Obaidul Quader
Man slaughters friend for 'immoral acts with his wife'
Forex reserves hit record high over $36 billion
Flood-hit people's sufferings mount in Kurigram, no food, no water
Islami Bank's Birampur branch put under lockdown
Schoolgirl kidnapped in Madaripur
Most Read News
Globe Biotech claims discovering C-19 vaccine
Globe Biotech wants clinical trial of homegrown vaccine
Bangladesh's virus infection cases cross 1.5 lakh
Ahsanul new Shanto-Mariam Foundation chairman
Saga of AL’s glorious journey
Over 150 trucks stranded on Padma for strong currents
Latifur Rahman laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Newly discovered virus may threaten yet another pandemic
RRI pilot projects in limbo
Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft