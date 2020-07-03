Video
Friday, 3 July, 2020
Covid-19 cases exceed 2,800 in Rangpur div

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, July 2: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases exceeded the 2,800 mark as the highest number of 79 more new patients were reported positive in a day after testing their samples in Rangpur division on Wednesday.
"The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 2,844 in all eight districts of the division," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui, said.
"The district-wise break up of the patients stands at 958 in Rangpur, 146 in Panchagarh, 348 in Nilphamari, 117 in Lalmonirhat, 148 in Kurigram, 206 in Thakurgaon, 638 in Dinajpur and 283 in Gaibandha districts in the division," Dr. Siddiqui said.
Meanwhile, with healing of 90 more COPVID-19 infected people on Wednesday, the total number of recovered patients rose to 1,645 now with the recovery rate of 57.84 percent in the division.
The 1,645 recovered COVID-19 patients include 618 of Rangpur, 120 of Panchagarh, 264 of Nilphamari, 52 of Lalmonirhat, 85 of Kurigram, 141 of Thakurgaon, 341 of Dinajpur and 125 of Gaibandha districts.


