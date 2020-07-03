Video
Klopp expects four teams in title race next season

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, JULY 2: Jurgen Klopp expects Liverpool to face a stern challenge for their Premier League title from Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea next season.
Klopp's side were crowned English champions last week after storming to their first league title in 30 years
They clinched the trophy with seven games to spare after moving 23 points clear of second placed Manchester City ahead of meeting between the sides on Thursday.
City set a Premier League record with 100 points when they cantered to the title two years ago, while last season Pep Guardiola's team pipped Liverpool to the silverware on the last day.
As Klopp prepares for City to give Liverpool a guard of honour at the Etihad Stadium, he said the result of their latest clash would not be a marker for next season.




The German believes both Liverpool and City will face renewed threats from resurgent United and Frank Lampard's emerging young Chelsea. "Whatever people say, it will not be important for next season because for sure we (Liverpool and City) both have to be ready," Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.    -AFP


