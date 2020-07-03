BCB keeps venues prepared for resumption of cricket





Over 100 grounds men and venue personnel have remained active with pitch, outfield and facilities maintenance at the stadiums which is an ongoing process, a BCB press release said here today.

Regular work include watering, trimming and cutting of grass, administering fertilisers and insecticides, top dressing, planting of Bermuda grass, removal of weed, rolling and sand filling.

In addition, checking and servicing of ground equipment and machinery is mandatory at all stadiums. Technicians for power supply and water substations are also on duty.

The venues are following hygiene and safety standards as per the COVID-19 guideline of the BCB. Staff and workers have been instructed to maintain the sanitisation protocol. Despite the challenges of ensuring adequate workforce during the time of the coronavirus, sufficient number of cleaners has been assigned at the BCB facilities.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said: "We are very careful of the fact that we have to get our

cricketers back on the field sooner rather than later. The process of resumption should start with training and for that we have kept our grounds and practice facilities fully prepared and functional." -BSS





















