Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:50 AM
Everton Weeks to be buried alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
BIPIN DANI 

The Barbados statue is a tribute to Worrell, Walcott and Everton Weekes.

Everton Weeks, the oldest (95 years) West Indies Test cricketer who died in Barbados on Wednesday will be buried alongside Sir Frank Worrell and  Sir Clyde Walcott, according to Conde Riley, the president of the Barbados Cricket Association.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Barbados, he said, "the family is chalking out the program for the funeral. Weeks will be buried on the grounds where both Sir Frank Worrell and Sir Clyde Walcott were buried at the Cave Hill Campus of the University of the West Indies in Barbados".
The 3Ws monument bearing the busts of this great trio of West Indies cricketers - Sir Frank Worrell, Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Everton Weekes can be found at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus in Barbados.
Sir Gary Sobers, when approached, said, "The plot has been reserved for his resting. I would have loved to attend his funeral but I am not sure whether because of the COVID-19, I would be able to do so".  
"He was a great man. I met him a few times at the Kensington Oval, where he used to come and watch the match often. He was liked by everybody and has done all good for West Indies cricket and Barbados in particular".
Weeks was admitted in the hospital but was brought home and was recovering well.
India's P. Sen deprived him of his 6th consecutive hundred in the Chennai Test in 1949. "Weeks was run out by P. Sen from a quick return by the bowler Nirode Chowdhury", Indian statistician Sudhir Vaidya says.
Now Sony Ramadhin, 91, is the oldest Test cricketer in West Indies.
West Indies players will wear a black armband on the first days of the Test against England beginning next week, confirmed by the CWI chief Rickey Skerritt and the CEO Johnny Grave.


