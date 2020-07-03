Video
Friday, 3 July, 2020
Nafees Iqbal overcomes Coronavirus

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Former Bangladesh opener Nafees Iqbal and his family members have been tested negative for the Covid-19, much to the elation of the fans.
In a voice message, Nafees, the elder brother of Bangladesh's ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal expressed his gratitude towards everyone who wished him and his family's quick recovery.
"All of my family members including my mother tested negative after our samples were given to test again. Alhamdulillah, everything was possible because of your prayers and well wishes. You showed a lot of care for our family, I want to thank you from the very bottom of my heart," he said.
The former opener, also the nephew of former skipper and current Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan tested positive for Covid-19 along with his family members including his mother Nusrat Iqbal.
Nafees's International career though didn't fly high like his brother Tamim Iqbal, he also craved his own niche in the country's cricket history by playing a brilliant knock to ensure Bangladesh's first ever Test series win.
He made a stubborn 121 in that match that helped Bangladesh to draw the second Test against Zimbabwe in 2005 and thereby won the series, thanks to their victory in the first Test.
He is not active as a player but is involved with cricket in various roles.
He was coaching the Dhaka Premier League side Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity. Nafees also performed the role of team manager in various teams of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Khulna Titans.     -BSS


