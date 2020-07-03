Paul Smalley reappointed as BFF Technical Director for two years



Paul Smalley

His tenure will start in the middle of August like the two other Englishmen -- national football team head coach Jamie Day and assistant coach Stuart Watkiss.

Paul Smalley was reappointed for the post as per the recommendation of BFF technical committee and as well as the written consent of majority BFF members.

Of the 21 member BFF Executive Committee, 15 members gave their consent in favour of Paul, four opposed his candidature and the rest two were refrained from giving their consent.

Paul Smalley left the BFF job on October 20 last year after completion of his three-year contract as the Federation didn't extend his contract due to his demand of a higher salary.

Smalley, who had later joined The National Football Association of Brunei Darussalam after BFF, but was keen to return to his old workplace in Bangladesh.

"I am excited to be given the opportunity to join the Federation again as I really enjoyed my time previously. The president rekindled my desire by a passionate vision and plan to continue the development of football in Bangladesh" .Paul Smalley was quoted in a BFF media release.

BFF president Kazi Salahuddin also welcomed his return.

"We are excited and pleased to have Paul back with the Federation. Paul is an experienced and modern technical director and enjoyed a successful time previously with us."said BFF boss Kazi Salahuddin.

During his previous tenure, Smalley mostly worked with the women's age-group teams and conducted some coaching courses but failed to make any notable contribution to the national team. -UNB

















