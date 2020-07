Police find a minor boy, Jannnatul Akhtar Ferdous, roaming at Azimpur in the capital







Police find a minor boy, Jannnatul Akhtar Ferdous, roaming at Azimpur in the capital on Thursday. The boy only can say that he comes from Tangail. Wahid, a police personnel from Lalbag Police station takes responsibility of the boy until he is reunited with his family. photo: Jibon Amir