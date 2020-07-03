EU commits Tk 304cr for host communities, Rohingyas





"Some Euro 12 million (around Tk114crore) will be dedicated to Covid-19 responses and Euro 20 million (around Tk190 crore) will address the need of both host communities and Rohingya through an integrated approach on improved access to basic services in education, food security and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and enhance their resilience and protection," an EU release on Thursday said.

The actions will be implemented by UNHCR, UNICEF and UNOPS.

The Euro 20 million action also includes a complementary small cross-border operation worth Euro 1million to enhance conflict sensitivity and mutual understanding among CSOs assisting the refugee, IDP and host communities on the other side of the border, it added.

"The Euro 32 million funding is an important contribution to Bangladesh's continuous generosity and humanity in hosting Rohingya that fled neighbouring Myanmar", said the Ambassador of the EU, Rensje Teerink. "It is part of the Team Europe global response to Covid-19 in the country with a specific component to support the needs of both Bangladeshi Host Communities of Cox's Bazar and Rohingya in the camps to address the crisis worsened by the pandemic", she added.

All EU-funded activities will address important cross-cutting issues such as Protection of Girls and Women, Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), and psychosocial support.



















