BNP says budget  unimplementable





"The budget is not implementable in any way. They (govt) didn't say specially from where they would collect so much of revenue. Even, they couldn't reach the 50 percent of their revenue target last year," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He also said the budget has not been a time-befitting one when the country graples with coronavirus pandemic. "This budget is not acceptable in any way as they formulated it in a prototype bureaucrat format. So, we turn down this budget with hatred." Two days after the budget was passed in parliament, Fakhrul came up with their party's formal reaction to it through a virtual press conference from his Uttara residence.

Earlier on Tuesday, parliament passed the Tk 568,000 crore national budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, with the slogan 'Economic Transition and Pathway to Progress'.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on June 11 placed the budget to attain an ambitious 8.2 percent GDP, which has been revised to 5.2 percent in line with maintaining a 5.4 percent inflation for the next fiscal overcoming all the challenges and impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Fakhrul said the government should have framed the budget for a period of exigency giving the main focus on containing the coronavirus and protecting people's health, lives and livelihoods. -UNB

















