Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:49 AM
Forex reserves cross $36bn after record remittances

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Bangladesh Bank's foreign exchange reserves rose to an all-time high of $36.14 billion on Thursday after expatriate Bangladeshis sent home a record $1.833 billion in June despite the coronavirus pandemic ravaging economies.The previous highest monthly remittance was $1.748 billion in June last year ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In the 2019-20 financial year that ended on Jun 30, the country received a total of $18.2 billion in remittances, which is 10.85 percent more than $16.42 billion received in the previous fiscal year.
On Jun 3, the foreign reserves crossed $34 billion for the first time after Bangladesh received a $732 million fund from the International Monetary Fund. It finally crossed the milestone of $35 billion in three weeks.
Besides remittances, funds from the World Bank, IMF, Asian Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank also played a role in pushing the foreign currency reserves over $36 billion eight days after crossing $35 billion, said central bank spokesman Kazi Saidur Rahman.
While exports and imports have dropped sharply due to the coronavirus crisis, inward remittances remained largely unscathed thanks to 2 percent incentives. That is why the government continued to provide the incentive in fiscal 2020-21 in order to encourage the expatriates to avoid illegal channels to send money.
    -bdnews24.com


Forex reserves cross $36bn after record remittances
