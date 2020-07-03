Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:48 AM
latest
Home Back Page

MP Shahid denies all charges but ‘involvement in bribe’

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam denied all charges that have been filed against him, except for 'involvement in bribe' but he admitted to offering gifts and assisting his friends in what he called 'several agencies,' Kuwaiti National Daily Arab Time said.
"I am clean.... but the officials are not clean, " this was what the Bangladeshi MP Shahid said in the Public Prosecution  investigation after he was charged for human trafficking by selling visas, money laundering and bribes, quoting Shahid, the news paper said on its Thursday's issues.
He has admitted to offering gifts and assisting his friends in what he called 'several agencies' and they in turn helped him complete the company's transactions, it said.
 "I have 9,000 workers in Kuwait, and 100 per cent worthy tenders. No one has complained about my achievement of work, but some officials are stopping my tenders, only way of passing them is by paying money, so what do I do in such case?" Shahid told the prosecution  justifying his payment of bribes.
Sources said that the Bangladeshi MP, in order to defend himself and deny the charges against him, said  in the investigations that his companies own equipment that other companies do not possess.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Money can buy happiness, suggests study
Police find a minor boy, Jannnatul Akhtar Ferdous, roaming at Azimpur in the capital
EU commits Tk 304cr for host communities, Rohingyas
BNP says budget  unimplementable
Forex reserves cross $36bn after record remittances
Lightning kills 8 in 3 N dists
MP Shahid denies all charges but ‘involvement in bribe’
1,500 have died with C-19 symptoms in BD: Report


Latest News
Multiple infections detected in Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's lungs
Biman to start Dhaka-Toronto direct flight from October
Shanto-Mariam University Board of Trustees gets new chairman
Hasan criticises BNP for tearing off budget copies
BNP MPs insult parliament by tearing up budget copies: Obaidul Quader
Man slaughters friend for 'immoral acts with his wife'
Forex reserves hit record high over $36 billion
Flood-hit people's sufferings mount in Kurigram, no food, no water
Islami Bank's Birampur branch put under lockdown
Schoolgirl kidnapped in Madaripur
Most Read News
Globe Biotech claims discovering C-19 vaccine
Globe Biotech wants clinical trial of homegrown vaccine
Bangladesh's virus infection cases cross 1.5 lakh
Ahsanul new Shanto-Mariam Foundation chairman
Saga of AL’s glorious journey
Over 150 trucks stranded on Padma for strong currents
Latifur Rahman laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Newly discovered virus may threaten yet another pandemic
RRI pilot projects in limbo
Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft