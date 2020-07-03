MP Shahid denies all charges but ‘involvement in bribe’





"I am clean.... but the officials are not clean, " this was what the Bangladeshi MP Shahid said in the Public Prosecution investigation after he was charged for human trafficking by selling visas, money laundering and bribes, quoting Shahid, the news paper said on its Thursday's issues.

He has admitted to offering gifts and assisting his friends in what he called 'several agencies' and they in turn helped him complete the company's transactions, it said.

"I have 9,000 workers in Kuwait, and 100 per cent worthy tenders. No one has complained about my achievement of work, but some officials are stopping my tenders, only way of passing them is by paying money, so what do I do in such case?" Shahid told the prosecution justifying his payment of bribes.

Sources said that the Bangladeshi MP, in order to defend himself and deny the charges against him, said in the investigations that his companies own equipment that other companies do not possess.

















Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam denied all charges that have been filed against him, except for 'involvement in bribe' but he admitted to offering gifts and assisting his friends in what he called 'several agencies,' Kuwaiti National Daily Arab Time said."I am clean.... but the officials are not clean, " this was what the Bangladeshi MP Shahid said in the Public Prosecution investigation after he was charged for human trafficking by selling visas, money laundering and bribes, quoting Shahid, the news paper said on its Thursday's issues.He has admitted to offering gifts and assisting his friends in what he called 'several agencies' and they in turn helped him complete the company's transactions, it said."I have 9,000 workers in Kuwait, and 100 per cent worthy tenders. No one has complained about my achievement of work, but some officials are stopping my tenders, only way of passing them is by paying money, so what do I do in such case?" Shahid told the prosecution justifying his payment of bribes.Sources said that the Bangladeshi MP, in order to defend himself and deny the charges against him, said in the investigations that his companies own equipment that other companies do not possess.