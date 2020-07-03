Novartis pays $729 million to settle US kickback charges





The Swiss drugmaker will pay $678 million to resolve claims it organized tens of thousands of sham educational events where it lavished doctors with exorbitant speaker fees, expensive dinners and alcohol to induce them to prescribe its cardiovascular and diabetes drugs more often.

It will also pay $51.25 million to resolve charges it funneled money through three charitable foundations to cover co-payments of Medicare patients so they would purchase its drugs.

Both settlements resolved civil charges that Novartis violated the federal False Claims Act.

A Novartis spokesman said the costs of the settlement were covered by provisions that it had already made.

Its shares were indicated 0.4per cent higher in pre-market activity on Thursday.

Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan called the incentives for doctors "nothing more than bribes" and said federal healthcare programs paid hundreds of millions of dollars in reimbursements for prescriptions tainted by kickbacks.

"Giving these cash payments and other lavish goodies interferes with the duty of doctors to choose the best treatment for their patients and increases drug costs for everyone," Strauss said in a statement. -Reuters

















NEW YORK, July 2: Novartis AG agreed to pay more than $729 million to settle US government charges it paid illegal kickbacks to doctors and patients to boost drug sales, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday.The Swiss drugmaker will pay $678 million to resolve claims it organized tens of thousands of sham educational events where it lavished doctors with exorbitant speaker fees, expensive dinners and alcohol to induce them to prescribe its cardiovascular and diabetes drugs more often.It will also pay $51.25 million to resolve charges it funneled money through three charitable foundations to cover co-payments of Medicare patients so they would purchase its drugs.Both settlements resolved civil charges that Novartis violated the federal False Claims Act.A Novartis spokesman said the costs of the settlement were covered by provisions that it had already made.Its shares were indicated 0.4per cent higher in pre-market activity on Thursday.Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan called the incentives for doctors "nothing more than bribes" and said federal healthcare programs paid hundreds of millions of dollars in reimbursements for prescriptions tainted by kickbacks."Giving these cash payments and other lavish goodies interferes with the duty of doctors to choose the best treatment for their patients and increases drug costs for everyone," Strauss said in a statement. -Reuters