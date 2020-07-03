AmCham condoles Latifur Rahman's death





A press statement signed by the chamber president Syed Ershad Ahmed said, "My colleagues at the executive committee of AmCham in Bangladesh and me are deeply shocked at the sad demise of Latifur Rahman."

The business group -- a symbol of successful entrepreneurship in the domain of commerce and industry of Bangladesh contributing immensely to the country's development, it said.

The departed entrepreneur's firm self-determination, hard practice and far-sighted steps brought for him this recognition in Bangladesh and beyond.

This is an irreparable loss not only for Transcom family but also for the entire nation. He would be remembered for his outstanding contribution in many fields of business and his remarkable contribution to the national economy. The success achieved by Mr. Latifur Rahman also belongs to his motherland, its people and the upcoming new generation.

The statement signed by the AmCham president also said, "We gratefully remember his many contributions to the AmCham as an esteemed member. AmCham Bangladesh was proud to award him in 2001 as "AmCham Business Executive of the Year".

"We pray to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul and grant strength to his family members to face this unbearable situation."

















American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bangladesh condole death of noted businessman Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman who died at his village home in Cumilla on Wednesday.A press statement signed by the chamber president Syed Ershad Ahmed said, "My colleagues at the executive committee of AmCham in Bangladesh and me are deeply shocked at the sad demise of Latifur Rahman."The business group -- a symbol of successful entrepreneurship in the domain of commerce and industry of Bangladesh contributing immensely to the country's development, it said.The departed entrepreneur's firm self-determination, hard practice and far-sighted steps brought for him this recognition in Bangladesh and beyond.This is an irreparable loss not only for Transcom family but also for the entire nation. He would be remembered for his outstanding contribution in many fields of business and his remarkable contribution to the national economy. The success achieved by Mr. Latifur Rahman also belongs to his motherland, its people and the upcoming new generation.The statement signed by the AmCham president also said, "We gratefully remember his many contributions to the AmCham as an esteemed member. AmCham Bangladesh was proud to award him in 2001 as "AmCham Business Executive of the Year"."We pray to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul and grant strength to his family members to face this unbearable situation."