Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:47 AM
IMF official urges boosting intra-Asia trade amid anti-globalization sentiment

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, July 1: Anti-globalization sentiment will rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and intra-regional trade will become very important for Asian countries, said an International Monetary Fund (IMF) official, urging them to further open up their markets to each other.
"I think it's very important for us to emphasize that trade is important for every country's growth and everyone's welfare," Chang Yong Rhee, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, told Xinhua in a video interview Monday.
According to IMF projection released Tuesday, Asia will see a 1.6-per cent contraction in 2020 amid the mounting COVID-19 fallout, a downgrade to the forecast of zero growth in the April World Economic Outlook (WEO).
Asia is heavily dependent on global supply chains and cannot grow while the whole world is suffering, Rhee said, noting that Asia's trade is expected to contract significantly due to weaker external demand.
The multilateral lender revised down its forecast for the global economy, projecting a 4.9-per cent contraction in 2020, 1.9 per centage points below the April forecast, according to an update to April WEO released last week.
Rhee said COVID-19 hit Asia early, and many Asian economies, including China, South Korea and Vietnam, handled it quite effectively, contributing to a better-than-projected economic growth for the Asian region in the first quarter.
Since some Asian countries have contained the virus relatively well, tourism is likely to rebound among neighboring countries, which will be an "important source of growth" for the region, the IMF official said.
For China, which boasts a large domestic market, switching from export-oriented growth model to domestic-demand-driven growth model is possible, but for smaller Asian economies, such transition might not be a solution, Rhee said, adding that intra-regional trade will become very important for Asian countries.
Noting that tariff rate among Asian nations is actually much higher than tariff against Europe and the United States, Rhee said "in some sense, there's more need to open our market to each other."
The IMF official said any bilateral, regional or multilateral trade agreement will be especially important in this environment, while adding that countries "have to consider and improve the weakness we have seen to make the benefit more inclusive."
Noting that Asia used to grow 5 per cent or 6 per cent, Rhee told Xinhua that the sheer slowdown of the economy has a lot of negative impacts towards many sectors, especially the hard-hit service sectors, with the burden falling more on the less educated, poor, informal and migrant workers.
The IMF official also noted that compared with advanced economies, Asia's social safety net is weaker, and medical facilities are not adequate.    -Xinhua


