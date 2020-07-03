

Evaly's CEO and Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and Electra International's Chairman Sanaullah Shahid

















Evaly's CEO and Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and Electra International's Chairman Sanaullah Shahid after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the presence of their officials at a event held in the city recently. According to the MoU, Electra International will ensure warranty and other after-sales services for customers. Various home appliance products of the electronics brand, such as TV, refrigerator, AC and oven, will be available at affordable and attractive offers at Evaly, the ecommerce-based platform said in a statement.