Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:47 AM
latest
Home Business

UK food group eyes 5,000 job cuts on travel fallout

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

LONDON, July 1: SSP, the British owner of food outlets in railway stations and airports worldwide, said Wednesday it may cut up to 5,000 UK jobs as the coronavirus pandemic keeps customers away.
"COVID-19 continues to have an unprecedented impact on the travel industry and on SSP's businesses in all geographies," said chief executive Simon Smith, in charge of brands including sandwich chain Upper Crust and Italian takeaway Caffe Ritazza.
"We are beginning to see early signs of recovery in some parts of the world and are starting to open units as passenger demand picks up," Smith said in a statement.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB approves $500m loan for Pakistan’s budget support
American Airlines resumes trying to pack planes as virus cases surge
Novartis pays $729 million to settle US kickback charges
AmCham condoles Latifur Rahman's death
EBL signs MoU with TradeWindfor
Gold prices hit all-time high as virus spike lifts safehaven demand
McDonald's to pause US reopening of dine-in services by 21 days
Gulf economies to shrink 7.6pc over virus, oil slump: IMF


Latest News
Multiple infections detected in Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's lungs
Biman to start Dhaka-Toronto direct flight from October
Shanto-Mariam University Board of Trustees gets new chairman
Hasan criticises BNP for tearing off budget copies
BNP MPs insult parliament by tearing up budget copies: Obaidul Quader
Man slaughters friend for 'immoral acts with his wife'
Forex reserves hit record high over $36 billion
Flood-hit people's sufferings mount in Kurigram, no food, no water
Islami Bank's Birampur branch put under lockdown
Schoolgirl kidnapped in Madaripur
Most Read News
Globe Biotech claims discovering C-19 vaccine
Globe Biotech wants clinical trial of homegrown vaccine
Bangladesh's virus infection cases cross 1.5 lakh
Ahsanul new Shanto-Mariam Foundation chairman
Saga of AL’s glorious journey
Over 150 trucks stranded on Padma for strong currents
Latifur Rahman laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Newly discovered virus may threaten yet another pandemic
RRI pilot projects in limbo
Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft