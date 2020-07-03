UK food group eyes 5,000 job cuts on travel fallout

LONDON, July 1: SSP, the British owner of food outlets in railway stations and airports worldwide, said Wednesday it may cut up to 5,000 UK jobs as the coronavirus pandemic keeps customers away.

"COVID-19 continues to have an unprecedented impact on the travel industry and on SSP's businesses in all geographies," said chief executive Simon Smith, in charge of brands including sandwich chain Upper Crust and Italian takeaway Caffe Ritazza.

"We are beginning to see early signs of recovery in some parts of the world and are starting to open units as passenger demand picks up," Smith said in a statement. -AFP













