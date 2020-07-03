Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:47 AM
latest
Home Business

bKash users can now send money to non-bKash users

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

In order to create more convenience, bKash has enabled its customers to Send money to anybody who doesn't have any bKash account. Customers can avail this service from bKash app or USSD code *247#, according to press release.
The recipient can receive the sent amount after opening a bKash Account within 72 hours. The new user can Cash Out the money as well as avail other bKash services.
If the recipient doesn't open bKash account within 72 hours and fails to receive the amount, it will be returned to the sender's bKash account within the next 3 working days.
bKash is offering cashback with the launch of this new service. From 1st July to 30th September, 2020, customers using this service will receive BDT 15 cashback once the send money is successful. They can enjoy cashback up to BDT 500 in a month. This offer will be applicable for both bKash app and USSD. During this offer, customers don't need to bear any extra charge to send money to any non-bKash user.
To send money to non-bKash user, customer needs to select the recipient's phone number from contacts in bKash app or type the number. There will be added information on the screen about the new service. Then customer will have to enter the amount and complete the process with bKash PIN after checking details.
The recipient will receive a text message in phone number with bKash app download link. The recipient can download the app by clicking on the link and open a bKash account from the app within a few minutes with own NID. S/he can also go to any nearby digital registration point of bKash to open the account. Once the account registration is successful, she will get the sent money in his/her bKash Account.
However, the sender can cancel the send money request from bKash app any time before the receiver opens bKash account. To do so, user needs to go to send money option from bKash app and tap on the cancel button beside the transaction details. The returned amount will be added to sender's bKash account balance. The cancel option is not available through dialing USSD code *247#. To learn more about the service, customers can visit https://www.bkash.com/bn/send-money-non-bkash.
Launched in 2011, bKash, a joint venture of Brac Bank, US based Money in Motion, International Finance Corporation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Ant Financial, operates as a payment service provider offering broad range of digital financial services under the regulation of Bangladesh Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB approves $500m loan for Pakistan’s budget support
American Airlines resumes trying to pack planes as virus cases surge
Novartis pays $729 million to settle US kickback charges
AmCham condoles Latifur Rahman's death
EBL signs MoU with TradeWindfor
Gold prices hit all-time high as virus spike lifts safehaven demand
McDonald's to pause US reopening of dine-in services by 21 days
Gulf economies to shrink 7.6pc over virus, oil slump: IMF


Latest News
Multiple infections detected in Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's lungs
Biman to start Dhaka-Toronto direct flight from October
Shanto-Mariam University Board of Trustees gets new chairman
Hasan criticises BNP for tearing off budget copies
BNP MPs insult parliament by tearing up budget copies: Obaidul Quader
Man slaughters friend for 'immoral acts with his wife'
Forex reserves hit record high over $36 billion
Flood-hit people's sufferings mount in Kurigram, no food, no water
Islami Bank's Birampur branch put under lockdown
Schoolgirl kidnapped in Madaripur
Most Read News
Globe Biotech claims discovering C-19 vaccine
Globe Biotech wants clinical trial of homegrown vaccine
Bangladesh's virus infection cases cross 1.5 lakh
Ahsanul new Shanto-Mariam Foundation chairman
Saga of AL’s glorious journey
Over 150 trucks stranded on Padma for strong currents
Latifur Rahman laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Newly discovered virus may threaten yet another pandemic
RRI pilot projects in limbo
Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft