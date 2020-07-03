Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:47 AM
latest
Home Business

Apple supplier Foxconn, others hit as India holds up imports from China

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

NEW DELHI, July 2: India's additional scrutiny of imports from China has disrupted operations at plants owned by Apple supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) in southern India, three sources told Reuters, and other foreign firms are also facing delays as tensions between the two countries build.
Customs officers at Indian ports have held back shipments from China and sought additional clearances after deadly clashes at the disputed Himalayan border last month. The checks have been imposed without any formal order.
While several companies such as Apple (AAPL.O) and Dell (DELL.N) have been battling to free stuck shipments, hundreds of employees at Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn's two plants in the south had no major work to do this week as shipments were delayed, sources said.
More than 150 Foxconn shipments - containing smartphone and electronic parts - were stuck at the port of Chennai, though some are being cleared slowly now, the first source said. The total number of parts in the shipments was not clear.
Foxconn's two plants in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh state mainly assemble Apple (AAPL.O) and Xiaomi (1810.HK) smartphones in the country and employ thousands of workers, many of whom stay in company-provided accommodation.
"Foxconn was in a very bad state ... lots of workers stayed at the dormitory because there was no work," said the first source.
Foxconn, Apple and Xiaomi did not respond to Reuters queries.
The finance ministry also did not respond. Two officials at the ministry, which oversees the customs department, said the inspection measures were temporary and will ease soon.
"We cannot keep checking 100per cent of shipments forever ... Shipments of non-Chinese companies being impacted will be cleared on priority," said one official.
While the exact impact of the disruptions is not immediately clear, the delays come when companies in India had already been battling disrupted supply chains due to coronavirus shutdowns in recent months. Business activity has only just begun to pick up.
Prominent US-India lobby groups and local industry bodies have urged the Indian government to intervene.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB approves $500m loan for Pakistan’s budget support
American Airlines resumes trying to pack planes as virus cases surge
Novartis pays $729 million to settle US kickback charges
AmCham condoles Latifur Rahman's death
EBL signs MoU with TradeWindfor
Gold prices hit all-time high as virus spike lifts safehaven demand
McDonald's to pause US reopening of dine-in services by 21 days
Gulf economies to shrink 7.6pc over virus, oil slump: IMF


Latest News
Multiple infections detected in Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's lungs
Biman to start Dhaka-Toronto direct flight from October
Shanto-Mariam University Board of Trustees gets new chairman
Hasan criticises BNP for tearing off budget copies
BNP MPs insult parliament by tearing up budget copies: Obaidul Quader
Man slaughters friend for 'immoral acts with his wife'
Forex reserves hit record high over $36 billion
Flood-hit people's sufferings mount in Kurigram, no food, no water
Islami Bank's Birampur branch put under lockdown
Schoolgirl kidnapped in Madaripur
Most Read News
Globe Biotech claims discovering C-19 vaccine
Globe Biotech wants clinical trial of homegrown vaccine
Bangladesh's virus infection cases cross 1.5 lakh
Ahsanul new Shanto-Mariam Foundation chairman
Saga of AL’s glorious journey
Over 150 trucks stranded on Padma for strong currents
Latifur Rahman laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Newly discovered virus may threaten yet another pandemic
RRI pilot projects in limbo
Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft