Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:47 AM
65 years celebration of Yamaha

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

ACI Motors Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das along with high officials celebrates 65 years of Yamaha Motors at a programme held at Yamaha 3S Centre at Tejgaon on Tuesday. Yamaha bike lovers and different customers have attended the event.



Yamaha Motor Co. has started its journey in Japan in the year 1955. Their first production Motorcycle named YA-I since they started the venture. Basically Yamaha Co. is famous for its modern Motorcycle production worldwide. Beside this they build automotive bicycle, Fishing Boat, ATV, Golf Car, etc. which became huge popularity across the world.
ACI Motors Ltd is the only distributor of Yamaha motorcycle and technical collaborated partner in Bangladesh. As a subsidiary of ACI Company, ACI Motors started its journey in 2007. There are more than 70 3S (sales, service, spares) dealer points of ACI Motors across the country.
ACI Motors has taken in initiative in celebration of 65 years of Yamaha Motors and organize the program at Yamaha 3S Centre at Tejgaon on 01 July 2020. Yamaha bike lovers and different customers have attended the event.
Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors inaugurated the event. Higher officials of ACI Motors were present in the occasion.  Besides that this celebration program also conducted in the other 31 dealer points across the country. In the program there was a session to distribute foods to the under privilege and Rikshaw to the daily labours in this pandemic situation of coronavirus.


