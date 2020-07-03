65 years celebration of Yamaha



ACI Motors Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das along with high officials celebrates 65 years of Yamaha Motors at a programme held at Yamaha 3S Centre at Tejgaon on Tuesday. Yamaha bike lovers and different customers have attended the event.

ACI Motors Ltd is the only distributor of Yamaha motorcycle and technical collaborated partner in Bangladesh. As a subsidiary of ACI Company, ACI Motors started its journey in 2007. There are more than 70 3S (sales, service, spares) dealer points of ACI Motors across the country.

Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors inaugurated the event. Higher officials of ACI Motors were present in the occasion. Besides that this celebration program also conducted in the other 31 dealer points across the country. In the program there was a session to distribute foods to the under privilege and Rikshaw to the daily labours in this pandemic situation of coronavirus.

















