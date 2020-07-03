Video
Friday, 3 July, 2020
Dollar falls to one-week lows on data hopes

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

.LONDON, July 2: The US dollar slipped to a one-week low against its rivals on Thursday as upbeat US and European economic data sharpened risk appetite, with hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough also helping sentiment.
Against a basket of currencies, the greenback is on track for its biggest weekly drop in a month, of 0.4per cent. However, it could swing in either direction depending on US jobs data due at 1230 GMT.
Non-farm payrolls figures are expected to show an increase of 3 million jobs last month.
But estimates vary widely amid concerns about whether the US economy can sustain its recovery as coronavirus infections surge and some states reimpose limits on business and personal activity.
"A renewed significant fall in the unemployment rate would make the market feel confident about a recovery," said Thu Lan Nguyen, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "In that case we would see risk-on, which should theoretically be negative for the US currency since the US dollar has been in demand as a safe haven during the crisis,"
Despite the dollar's recent spell of weakness, the greenback is still up 2.5per cent from the 2020 low of 94.6 it hit in early March. A Reuters poll predicts more weakness for the greenback over the next 12 months due to weak global demand.
Supporting sentiment in the meantime was news that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had shown potential in early-stage human trials.    -Reuters


