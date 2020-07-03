

Spice market up as Eid-ul-Azha coming closer

However, Hafez Mohammad Enayet Ullah the president of Bangladesh Spice Dealers Association however claims that the spice market is stable. He termed the surge in prices is a 'slight rise'

Asadur Rahman, a consumer told The Daily Observer, that dishonest businessmen increase spices every time before Eid-ul-Azha. They are raising prices a month ago.

Chunnu Mia, a spice seller at Karwan Bazar said the spice market is completely dependent on imports. When imports are low, supply in the market is low to push prices up.

According to traders, cardamom price increased the most by Tk 220 to Tk 300 per kg compared to last month.

Big size cardamom imported from Kerala and Tamil Nadu is now selling at Tk 1800 to Tk 2,000 per kg against Tk 1,600 to Tk 1,700 a month before. Imported cardamom of small size from Guatemala is selling at Tk 1,300 to Tk 1,400 per kg.

Prices of black and white pepper, cassia leaf, ginger, coriander seeds, nutmeg and garlic have edged up compared to last month. This is how prices of almost all spice items are on upward move.

The National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate (NCRPD) said it has set up a special monitoring cell to prevent market manipulation and fraud. The monitoring cell will be launched in the next two days. It will continue for one week more after the Eid. If any irregularity is found, severe punishment will be given along with jail and fine.

According to source, six monitoring teams will work in the capital.

Bablu Kumar Saha, Director General of NCRPD said every day surveillance activities will be carried out to keep product prices stable in the Covid-19 affected situation.

Besides, special monitoring cell has been set up to watch the market around Eid-ul-Adha. Regular supervision will be carried out in each district including 6 teams in Dhaka metropolis.

If a consumer is deceived by purchasing a product or service, he can also call the authorities on hotline '16121'.

Sources said that NCRPD teams have fined six companies in the Moulvibazar district spice wholesale market as they were found manipulating prices.

They conducted surveillance operations in the spice wholesale market in New Market, Palashi Bazar and Hatirpul Bazar in the city on Wednesday. They will run regular drive till the end of Eid-ul-Azha officials said.





















