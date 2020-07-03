Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 July, 2020, 2:46 AM
latest
Home Business

DSE declines on July first session

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) broad index declined on first day of July session by 2.35 points, as per market statistics.
On Thursday of traded 273 companies prices increased for 24, declined 36 and remained unchanged for 213       companies.
The bourse's broad index fell to 3986.74 points while DS-30 dropped by 1.49 points to 1339.49 and DSE Shariah index declined by 2.98 points to 922.11 points.
The total transacted amount on the day was Tk812 million from dealings of 2,75,46,590 numbers of shares and mutual funds.
On the basis of transactions volumes the highest top ten companies were Beximco Pharma, Bangladesh Submarine Cable, Wata Chemicals, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Glaxosmithcline, Bangladesh Central Pharma, Jamuna Bank Limited, AMJL Bangladesh, Pharma Aides and Al Arafa Islami Bank Limited.
The DSE total market capitalization on the day was Tk3118 billion.
The other bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) dropped by 11 points and the total transacted amount was Tk23 million with price increased for 18, decrease for 27 and prices remained unchanged for 79 out of traded 124 companies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WB approves $500m loan for Pakistan’s budget support
American Airlines resumes trying to pack planes as virus cases surge
Novartis pays $729 million to settle US kickback charges
AmCham condoles Latifur Rahman's death
EBL signs MoU with TradeWindfor
Gold prices hit all-time high as virus spike lifts safehaven demand
McDonald's to pause US reopening of dine-in services by 21 days
Gulf economies to shrink 7.6pc over virus, oil slump: IMF


Latest News
Multiple infections detected in Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's lungs
Biman to start Dhaka-Toronto direct flight from October
Shanto-Mariam University Board of Trustees gets new chairman
Hasan criticises BNP for tearing off budget copies
BNP MPs insult parliament by tearing up budget copies: Obaidul Quader
Man slaughters friend for 'immoral acts with his wife'
Forex reserves hit record high over $36 billion
Flood-hit people's sufferings mount in Kurigram, no food, no water
Islami Bank's Birampur branch put under lockdown
Schoolgirl kidnapped in Madaripur
Most Read News
Globe Biotech claims discovering C-19 vaccine
Globe Biotech wants clinical trial of homegrown vaccine
Bangladesh's virus infection cases cross 1.5 lakh
Ahsanul new Shanto-Mariam Foundation chairman
Saga of AL’s glorious journey
Over 150 trucks stranded on Padma for strong currents
Latifur Rahman laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Newly discovered virus may threaten yet another pandemic
RRI pilot projects in limbo
Rooftop gardening on rise amid corona pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft