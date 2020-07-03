DSE declines on July first session





On Thursday of traded 273 companies prices increased for 24, declined 36 and remained unchanged for 213 companies.

The bourse's broad index fell to 3986.74 points while DS-30 dropped by 1.49 points to 1339.49 and DSE Shariah index declined by 2.98 points to 922.11 points.

The total transacted amount on the day was Tk812 million from dealings of 2,75,46,590 numbers of shares and mutual funds.

On the basis of transactions volumes the highest top ten companies were Beximco Pharma, Bangladesh Submarine Cable, Wata Chemicals, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Glaxosmithcline, Bangladesh Central Pharma, Jamuna Bank Limited, AMJL Bangladesh, Pharma Aides and Al Arafa Islami Bank Limited.

The DSE total market capitalization on the day was Tk3118 billion.

The other bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) dropped by 11 points and the total transacted amount was Tk23 million with price increased for 18, decrease for 27 and prices remained unchanged for 79 out of traded 124 companies.

















