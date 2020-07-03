Video
British FDI sought in green financing

Published : Friday, 3 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh has sought fresh foreign direct investment from the UK government in the country's green financing businesses, clean technologies, renewable energy and IT-enabled services.
"UK investors should specially focus on investing in green financing businesses, clean technologies, renewable energy and IT-enabled services in the post-pandemic trade and investment partnership between Bangladesh and the UK", said Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem, said a press release issued by Bangladesh Mission in London.
The Bangladesh envoy was addressing as a special guest at a virtual meeting co-hosted by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and British Business Group (BBG) aiming at reviving post-COVID British FDI to Bangladesh on Monday.
The high commissioner also recommended to BIDA for creating a special 'focal point' for facilitating green financing, clean technology, recycling and renewable energy projects - the priority sectors in the UK's overseas investment.
Terming the BBG, a group of British multinational investors in Bangladesh, 'as brand ambassador' to promote fresh British investment in Bangladesh, Tasneem encouraged BIDA to provide all-out support to the BBG so they can re-invest their retained profit in Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh high commissioner also underlined the need for creating greater B2B and chamber to chamber connectivity between the private sectors of two countries, including the creation of a Bangladesh-UK joint chamber.
British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson, BIDA Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam and BBG Chairman Md Mahbub-ur-Rahman also addressed the meeting while several leading British entrepreneurs participated in a lively question and answer session.


