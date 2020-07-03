

Covid-19, rate cuts pull banks operating profits down

Relevant data shows, operating profits of 12 banks declined significantly in January-June period of this year and only four banks were able to attain higher operating profits. Bankers expressed skepticism in this situation whether any bank would be able to attain any net profit at the end.

The imposition of 9 percent ceiling rate on lending from April 1 this year mainly held accountable for drastic fall in operating profits in the first half of 2020 as many banks still paying for deposits at nearly 9 per cent.

Before the rate cut, most all banks were charging more than 11 per cent against major lending products while many were even charging up to 15 per cent.

Moreover, the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and shutdown across the country for around two months has brought the country's economic activities almost to a halt, leaving existence of many businesses at stake.

Due to coronavirus-induced dismal business environment, Bangladesh Bank (BB) in March announced loan repayment exemption to borrowers until September this year, leaving loan recovery of banks almost suspended.

Non-funded businesses of banks were also affected severely due to break down in business chain. As per available data, Agrani Bank made the highest operating profit of Tk 512 crore, in the period. Pubali Bank, Southeast Bank and Exim Bank recorded Tk 405 crore, Tk 342 crore and Tk 317 crore in operating profits.

NCC Bank managing director and chief executive officer Mosleh Uddin Ahmed told the journalist that the operating profits of almost all banks declined in the first half of the current year due mainly to 9 per cent lending rate and a halt in economic activities from April.

He said the operating profits of all banks seemed good on paper, But since classification of loans has been stopped following BB's instruction we are considering the unrealised income as profits.'

He was doubtful whether it would be even possible for banks to make any net profit if borrowers failed to repay instalments after the exemption period ended.

Speaking about the income fall, NBL additional managing director ASM Bulbul told newsmen that the bank has implemented lending rate ceiling earlier than other banks. So its operating profit dropped.

'We should have lowered deposit rate to 6 per cent before switching to 9 percent lending rate,' he said.

Modhumoti Bank, a fourth generation bank has however managed to attain higher operating profit in this period at Tk 125 crore from Tk 98 crore earlier.

Its managing director the bank has managed to offset the effect of 9 per cent lending rate as it had access to low-cost funds accumulated against collection of trade licence fee, private university fee and utility fee.

















